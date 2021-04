New Delhi, Apr 8 (ANI): Delhi reported highest spike of cases of this year by registering 7473 new cases in last 24 hours. Total cases in Delhi now stand at 6,98,005. There are 23,181 active cases in national capital. Night curfew from 10pm to 5am has been imposed in Delhi over surging cases. India on April 8 recorded highest ever spike of 1,26,789 cases.