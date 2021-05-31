Covid deaths per million in Delhi five times higher than national average: BJP

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The BJP on Monday claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in Delhi was five times higher than the national average, and alleged that the healthcare system was in a shambles under the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, said the BJP should stop making excuses and its government at the Centre should provide vaccines to the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that a report by the Worldometer website 'exposed' the Kejriwal government's claims of world class infrastructure in the city.

'According to the Worldometer report, at present the death rate per ten lakh (population) in India is 234. If we look at May 30 figure, it is 1,207 in Delhi which is five times higher than the national average,' Gupta said.

Delhi has reported a total of 24,151 deaths due to COVID-19 till May 30. 'Obviously for all these, the Kejriwal government alone is responsible,' Gupta charged.

The Worldometer report further says Delhi's COVID-19 case fatality rate is 1.69 per cent, while in Odisha it is 0.35 per cent, 0.33 per cent in Kerala, and 0.13 per cent in Bihar, he said.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, 'Health care system is in a shambles in Delhi despite Kejriwal government spending thousands crores rupees on it which was not improved before second wave of COVID struck the city.' Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a judicial probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen in the city hospitals and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who succumbed.

In a statement, the AAP said, 'It is appalling that every day, BJP leaders indulge in abusing CM Arvind Kejriwal even in this hour of the pandemic rather than working for the people. What is the crime of the CM? That he asked for oxygen when there was shortage in Delhi. And because of his efforts, the people of Delhi got oxygen.' 'The CM is now asking for vaccines for Delhiites. Is it a crime to ask for vaccines? And when he asks for vaccines, all BJP leaders abuse him day in and day out. Right from BJP president, everyone calls him names. But the CM will continue demanding vaccines for his people. We urge BJP govt to stop making excuses, provide vaccines and stop this name calling,' the AAP said.