COVID Crisis: K Vijay Raghavan explains the new strain and how infectious it is

May 2nd is of crucial importance to India because a 5th of India has voted for the past one month in order to elect their state governments. But the day is also important as India crosses the 4L tally in the COVID-19 cases, which have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the National Capital has now reached 400 marks, taking India's death toll reported in the last 24 hours to 3,000+. The panel has urged the Centre for a national lockdown. Times Now interacts with K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to understand the new strain that has now been found in India.