COVID crisis in India; Experts pitch for nationwide lockdown but Centre stays cautious | Ground Report

India has been reporting an unprecedented spike in the number of COVID-19 cases especially during the last week, wherein the daily caseload touched the 4L mark. There has been a slight dip in the caseload since May 2nd and in order to sustain this dip, the experts are pressing on the idea of a National Lockdown, however, the Central government is cautious about that move. The health infra of several states is currently overstretched and it is now the Final year students of MBBS, who are coming to the rescue. The government has incentivised the COVID duty. Watch these ground reports from several states.