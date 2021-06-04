After Covid Crisis & Bengal Elections, What Can One Expect from BJP's 1st High-key Meet Tomorrow?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its nine general secretaries at the Delhi residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5 and 6, in a first physical meeting of its kind since the second Covid wave and the crucial assembly elections of West Bengal and Assam.

The list of general secretaries include Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeshwari, Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia, Kailash Vijayvarghiya and Tarun Chugh.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the meeting comes at a crucial time when the Central Cabinet reshuffle is in the offing, which could see some change in the organisation and accommodation or certain leaders to the organisation from the government and vice versa.

To add, the leaders along with the BJP national president and the BJP general secretary organisation BL Santhosh are likely to discuss how the recently concluded elections of four states. Special focus will be put on how the party has done in the recently concluded Bengal elections and the post election violence that grabbed headlines.

The general secretaries may also present some sort of a report card of their individual states that they are in charge of. Top party leadership is also in favour of a ground check on whether their initiative of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ has helped in reaching out to the common man during the current Covid situation.

One of the General Secretaries, who chose to remain anonymous, told CNN-News18, “We have had a lot of discussions virtually but now since the situation is improving with Covid cases going down it is important to meet physically because a physical discussion is entirely different.”

Another general secretary on the grounds of anonymity said: “We would expect to get some direction for the days and weeks to come from leaders JP Nadda and BL Santhosh. We would want to take the good work forward that the Modi government has done in the last seven years and continue to think about team India and brand India.”

Story continues

Another crucial aspect of this meeting is likely to be on what the party can do in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections next year. States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are going into elections next year along with the big states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

While the recent crisis involving the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and subsequent change of leadership was a challenge for the BJP, the real litmus test are the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. B L Santosh recently held a meeting with the state leaders to gauge the mood of the public, especially after some disgruntlement was witnessed among MPs and MLAs over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Covid response. Gujarat goes into elections towards the end of 2022 but it is a highly volatile battle given the fact that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah come from the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here