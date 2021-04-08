COVID Surge: Night Curfew in Noida From 10 pm to 5 am Till 17 Apr

Amid the worrying surge in COVID cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida, from 10 pm to 5 am till 17 April. All movement of essential goods and services shall be exempted, the district administration said.

India on Thursday reported 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,29,28,574. The death toll increased by 685 to 1,66,862. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from 11 April to 28 April, news agency Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan has announced that there will be a lockdown in urban areas in the state from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday

The Maharashtra government has flagged the issue of vaccine shortage, drawing a sharp rebuke from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Maharashtra reported the biggest one-day spike of 59,907 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

A night curfew has been announced in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi



Night Curfew in Noida From 10 pm to 5 am Till 17 Apr

No Possibility of Lockdown or Night Curfew As of Now: Assam Minister Himanta Sarma

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that there is no possibility of a lockdown or a night curfew in the state at the moment.

"I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic, but we should remain alert," he was quoted as saying.

Uddhav, Sonowal, LK Advani Get Vaccine Doses

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and veteran BJP leader LK Advani took their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal got his first shot of the vaccine in Guwahati.

Lockdown in MP Urban Areas from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that there will be a lockdown in all urban areas in the state from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"From 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, urban areas in Madhya Pradesh will be closed, there'll be a lockdown," he said.

"For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We're making containment areas in big cities," Chouhan was further quoted as saying.

'Should Fight COVID Together': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the vaccination drive is going well in the national capital, adding that they have a stock of doses for 4-5 days.

"We received some vaccines yesterday. We have a stock for 4-5 days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he was quoted as saying.

"“We should fight COVID together. Centre (is) alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre’s hospitals .This isn’t an issue, the issue is that we’ve to vaccinate more and more people soon.”" - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, as quoted by ANI

Jain further stressed on the demand for opening vaccination for all adults and roping in camp settings and not just healthcare facilities for the drive, amid the worrying surge in cases across the country.

After 12 COVID Cases, Doon School Declared Restricted Zone

The Doon School in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has been declared a restricted zone after 12 cases of coronavirus were found there.

“The entry and exit to and from the school have been restricted, essential goods will be supplied here. Tests will be done here. Four more areas, besides Doon School, have been declared restricted zones,” the Dehradun district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

Over 1.26 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,10,319 active cases across the country, while 1,18,51,393 patients have been discharged so far, with 59,258 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, more than 9.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.

Over 12 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Wednesday: ICMR

As many as 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 7 April, of which 12,37,781 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

New Zealand Temporarily Suspends Entry from India

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, Reuters reported.

The restriction will come into force from 11 April (4 pm local time) to 28 April.

According to the report, 17 of the new 23 cases reported by New Zealand at its border on Thursday were from India.

Night Curfew in UP's Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur

Curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from 8 to 16 April between 9 pm and 6 am, PTI reported.

In Kanpur, the curfew will be in effect from 8 to 30 April from 10 pm to 6 am, while Varanasi will see the restrictions imposed for one week.

