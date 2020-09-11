Covid-19: Were 64 million Indians infected with Coronavirus by May?

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, recording biggest single day jump everyday it has now come to light that India may have had 6.4 million coronavirus cases by May as revealed by the top medical body ICMR in its first national sero-survey. The survey which was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research suggests that 0.73 per cent adults in the country were exposed to Covid-19. The survey, carried out from May 11 to June 4, tested blood samples from 28,000 people across 21 states. Sero-positivity was the highest in the age group of 18 to 45 years, followed by those between 46 and 60 years. It was the lowest among those above 60.