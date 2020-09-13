COVID-19 vaccine likely by first quarter of 2021: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccine might be ready by the first quarter of 2021, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

While interacting with his social media followers on 'Sunday Samvad', Vardhan said, "No date has been fixed for the vaccine launch, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021."

He said that the government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 under the Chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog is drawing up a detailed strategy on how to immunize majority of the population.

"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines, are also been discussed intensely," he stated.

Elaborating on the vaccine candidates and their development in India, Vardhan said that the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), have been pro-active in responding to the emerging situation to support the advancement of vaccine candidates.

The Minister also noted that a safe and effective vaccine will help in establishing immunity to COVID-19 at a much faster pace as compared to the natural infection. "It is hoped that a consensus will emerge in the next few months over the desired level of protective herd immunity in any community," he stated. (ANI)

