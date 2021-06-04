COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: EMA Has Not Raised Any Significant Concerns About Sputnik V Till Now, Says RDIF Chief

Moscow, June 4: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far not raised any crucial issues regarding production and clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday. The EMA is currently studying Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. Sputnik V is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the RDIF. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Also Read | Like HIV and Hepatitis, COVID-19 Cannot Infect New Born Baby From Mother: Experts

"We have not received any crucial objections either regarding clinical trials or regarding production. We hope that the ongoing working process will not be politicised," Kirill Dmitriev was quoted by Sputnik News as saying at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). About approval from the European agency, Dmitriev said the date of registration depends on the EMA. US Students Who Took India's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Asked to Get Re-Vaccinated.

"We acknowledge the highly professional work of EMA technical experts. We would like to separate the EMA's technical checks, which have not yet revealed any significant concerns, from the political statements that we see as part of the disinformation campaign against Sputnik V," the RDIF chief added. The COVID-19 vaccine is going through EMA's rolling review since March 4.

Also Read | Ramlila 2021 in Ayodhya to be Star-Studded, Bhagyashree, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Vindu Dara Singh to Join

Earlier this week, Russia's Health Ministry also said that the EMA and the World Health Organisation (WHO) would register Sputnik V in the coming months. Russia, which registered the vaccine on August 11, 2020, claimed 95 per cent efficacy. More than 60 countries have already approved the vaccine.