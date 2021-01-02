COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free for All Across India, Says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, January 2: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to all across India. Asked if COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country." His response came after Delhi Health Satyendar Jain indicated that the AAP government would provide the COVID-19 vaccine free. COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Across India Today, Key Things To Know About the Mega Vaccination Drill.

Earlier today, media persons asked Satyendar Jain if residents of the national capital will receive COVID-19 free of cost from the AAP government. In response, Jain said: "Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway." A couple of states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have announced they will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost. COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free for All in Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Harsh Vardhan's statement came on a day when India is conducting a dry run for coronavirus vaccination in all states and union territories. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in November. Soon after the BJP announced free vaccine in Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan followed suit and made the same announcement, followed by Kerala. India is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 1,03,05,789 people have been tested positive for the infection. However, of them, more than 99 lakh have recovered. The pandemic has claimed 1,49,218 lives so far in the country.