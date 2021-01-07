COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins in India, first batch arrives at Delhi

Amid the pandemic blues, breakthrough news comes to light. India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is all set to land in the National Capital from Pune. The vaccine is slated to be delivered ahead of the second dry run on January 8. The proposed kick start of the vaccination program will start by the 13th of January. This is the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of Pune. The Union Health Ministry stated that the Coronavirus vaccine drill will take place across 736 districts in 33 states and union territories. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will also set to arrive soon. Listen in to know more!