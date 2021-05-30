Covid-19 Vaccination: Supply Of Doses In June Will Increase By 50% With 120 Million Jabs To Be Made Available

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (May 30) said that the Central Government will provide over 12 crore doses for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme in the month of June.

"For the month of June 2021, 60 million (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India. In addition, more than 58.6 million (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 120 million (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme." the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The ministry said that the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance to enable States to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage.

For the month of May, 2021, the ministry said that atotal quantum of more than 40.3 million (4,03,49,830) vaccine doses has been made available by the Union Government to States, free of cost. In addition, a total quantum of more than 39 million (3,90,55,370) doses was also available for direct procurement by the States as well as private hospitals in the month of May 2021.

The health ministry said that in May 2021 it had made available a total number of 79.4 million (7,94,05,200) doses were available for national COVID vaccination programme.

India has administered almost 210 million doses to its adult population till today

