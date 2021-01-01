COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Preparations Underway for Nation-Wide Dry Run Tomorrow; Over 2,000 Health Workers Trained at National Level, Says Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Januray 1: The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a review meeting with Delhi government through video conferencing for the preparation of dry run of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 2. In the national capital, the dry run will be conducted at three hospitals, including government hospital at Daryaganj, GTB Nagar and a private hospital.

"Target of this exercise is that minutest details are thoroughly researched. At least 2 vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller & experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively," said the Union Health Minister. The nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination dry run is scheduled tomorrow. COVID-19 Vaccination In India: Dry Run Begins in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat And Assam; Know More About Mock Drill For The Massive Vaccination Drive.

As the part of the preparation, a lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on COVID-19 platform. All these workers have been trained to undertake the immunisation programme against the coronavirus. The workers are being trained at national, state and district levels. Coronavirus Vaccine in India: Dry Run For COVID-19 Vaccine to be Conducted by All States & UTs on January 2, 2021.

"After training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts. The procedure is similar to conducting elections where the team at a booth is also trained," said Dr Harsh Vardhan as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, COVID-19 vaccination dry run was conducted in four states, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh on December 28. The mock vaccination drill was largely successful as per the Union Health Ministry.