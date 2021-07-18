COVID-19: After Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi too cancels Kanwar Yatra

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has cancelled Kanwar Yatra in the national capital.

According to the order by the DDMA today, it read, "Whereas upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021, will commence from July 25, 2021, and in spite of being banned/ suspended by Uttarakhand Government, there is an apprehension of gatherings/ congregations processions during Kanwar Yatra-2021, therefore, in view of persisting COVID-19 situation, it is decided that Kanwar Yatra-2021 should not be permitted in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in the territory of NCT of Delhi."

Earlier, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments decided to call off the Kanwar Yatra in view of COVID-19.

Exercise powers conferred under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairperson, State Executive Committee, DDMA directed that no celebrations, processions, gatherings shall be allowed during the forthcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021 starting from July 25, 2021, in the national capital.

All District Magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all other authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit, informed the DDMA order.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, was set to begin from July 25. (ANI)