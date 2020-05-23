COVID-19: India’s Case Tally Rises to 1,25,101; Biggest 1-Day Jump

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,654 to 1,25,101 on Saturday, 23 May, in the biggest-ever spike in 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 137 to 3,720. According to Health Ministry data, there are now 69,597 active cases across the country, while 51,783 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 95,921, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, citing the Johns hopkins University tally. The country has over 1.6 million coronavirus cases.

China, on the other hand, reported zero new coronavirus infections on Saturday for the first time since it started reporting data in January, the news agency said in another report.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest spike of 2,940 COVID-19 cases in a single day, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,582

Delhi reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,319

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwide

21 New COVID-19 Cases in BSF in 24 Hrs

The Border Security Force has recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. All of them are under treatment in designated COVID-19 healthcare hospitals.

The number of active cases in the force stand at 120, while 286 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the BSF said, according to ANI.

3 Employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals' Manufacturing Unit Die of COVID-19

Three employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit in Dholka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district have died of COVID-19, the company spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying on Saturday.

Aviation Minister Hints At Resuming International Flights Before August

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, 23 May, that they will "try to start (a) good percentage of international passenger flights before August", days after he announced that domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May.

"We will try to start (a) good percentage of international passenger flights before August... There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from 25 May and lockdown in India being imposed till 31 May," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

591 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi; Tally Rises to 12,910

As many as 591 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the national capital to 12,910, including 6,412 active cases.

However, no new deaths have been reported.

All Flights to Operate from Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport

With domestic flights set to resume from 25 May, the Delhi International Airport Limited on Saturday said all flights will be operating from Terminal 3 of the airport.

47 New COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tally Rises to 2,561

As many as 47 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 2,561, including 56 deaths.

80 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Rises to 1,269

As many as 80 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,269, including 826 active cases.

Incoming Flight Passengers from 6 States to Undergo Institutional Quarantine: Karnataka

With flight operations all set to resume on 25 May, the Karnataka police chief on Saturday said that incoming passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine followed by a home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has said all that all passengers coming to the Union territory by air or trains will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 using the RTPCR test.

If tested negative, they will be sent home, otherwise they will be sent to a hospital, the government said, reported ANI.

COVID-19: India’s Case Tally Rises to 1,25,101; Biggest 1-Day Jump

COVID-19: US Reports 1,260 Deaths; No New Infections in China For 1st Time

