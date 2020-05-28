COVID-19: US Death Count Crosses 1 L; India Case Tally at 1.51 L

The number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 1 lakh in the United States, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. With 100,411 deaths as of the morning of Thursday, 28 May, the country has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world. Its case tally stands at 16,99,126.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus case tally on Wednesday reached 1,51,767, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll stood at 4,337.

With 792 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi marked the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the national capital crossed the 15,000-mark.

On day three of air travel resumption on Wednesday, authorities handled 354 departures and 288 arrivals till 5 pm, said the Aviation Ministry

Around 630 flights were cancelled on the first day of air travel resumption, leading to chaos at airports

Following Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal, too, hit out at Railways for sending trains for migrants without prior information

10 Migrants Leave for Bihar After a Farmer Paid for Their Flight Tickets

Ten migrant workers left from the IGI Airport for Patna, Bihar on Thursday after their employer Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer paid for their flight tickets, news agency ANI reported.

One of the workers said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an aeroplane, our employer made the arrangements for us."

18 New Cases Recorded in Mumbai's Dharavi: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai said, “18 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi rises to 1639, the death toll stands at 61.”

