COVID-19 updates: Haryana extends curbs till 12 July; Sikkim to allow fully vaccinated visitors from tomorrow

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said the state government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday while the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted weekend curfew in thirteen districts.

In Haryana, the state government extended restrictions till 12 July but gave the go-ahead for exams for Chartered Accountants and the Common Entrance Exam by the Army Recruitment Office, Military Station Hisar.

The Union health ministry on Sunday morning said India's coronavirus caseload climbed to 3,05,45,433 with 43,071 new cases while the toll rose to 4,02,005 with 955 more fatalities. Active cases declined by 10,183 to 4,85,350 and comprise 1.59 percent of the total infections, showed the ministry's data.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.09 percent while the case fatality rate has risen marginally to 1.32 percent from 1.31 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 percent and has been less than five percent for 27 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.44 percent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 52 consecutive days, and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 2,96,58,078, it said.

'Third wave may see half the day cases recorded in second surge'

A scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases said a possible third wave can hit its peak between October-November if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed, but it may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. However, the infection can spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges, said Manindra Agarwal , a scientist with IIT-Kanpur, who is working with the Sutra Model "the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory.

The panel, which was formed by the Department of Science and Technology last year to forecast surge in cases using mathematical models , also has M Vidyasagar, a scientist with IIT-Hyderabad, and Lt. Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief (Medical) of Integrated Defence Staff, as members. It had earlier received flak for not predicting the ferocity of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

About the predictions for the third wave, Agarwal said the loss of immunity, effects of vaccination and the possibility of a more virulent variant have been factored in this time, which was not done while modelling the second wave, and a detailed report will be published soon.

"We have created three scenarios. One is optimistic, where we assume that life goes back to normal by August and there is no new mutant. Another is intermediate wherein we assume that vaccination is 20 percent less effective in addition to optimistic scenario assumptions.

"The final one is pessimistic with assumptions different from the intermediate one: a new 25 percent more infectious mutant spreads in August (it is not Delta plus, which is not more infectious than Delta variant)," Agarwal said in a series of tweets.

According to a graph shared by Agarwal, the second wave is likely to plateau by mid-August and a possible third wave could reach its peak between October and November.

In the pessimistic scenario, the third wave could see daily COVID-19 cases rise up to between 1,50,000 and 2,00,000 in the country, the scientist noted. The figure is less than half of what was recorded when the second wave had hit its peak in the first half of May.

Delhi sports complexes to reopen without spectators

The DDMA in an order said the state government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators. There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the order stated.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited. Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.

The order stated that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi was reviewed, and it was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved. But due caution and care have to be taken for consolidating the whole process of COVID management, it said.

Other prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so till 5 am on 12 July, the order said.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity, while capping the number of guests for weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels at 50.

The Delhi Police commissioner, principal secretary (revenue) and district magistrates and their counterpart DCPs have been directed by the DDMA to ensure compliance of all COVID-related extant orders of the government and strict implementation of measures such as the use of face masks and social distancing.

Haryana extends curbs till 12 July

In Haryana, an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, said that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from 5 am on 5 July to5 am on 12 July.

The state government has termed the coronavirus-induced lockdown as "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana" (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

Haryana government issues order to extend lockdown till July 12 with some relaxations in the state#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/W6S7Dw9m7h " ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

The order said that although the positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined, the alert is being extended in order to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to conduct the Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5-20, the order said, adding that the guidelines released by the ICAI for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates for July 2021 CA examination in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic, along with SOPs issued by the Centre will have to be followed strictly.

The order also said that it has also been decided to allow the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, sanitisation and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Relaxations in curbs will continue as currently in place. According to earlier relaxations, all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 percent seating capacity. Swimming pools and spas will continue to remain closed.

Jammu and Kashmir lifts weekend curfew in 13 districts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said the COVID-19 guidelines dated 29 May and 27 June will continue to remain in force till further orders. However, it granted some relaxations in 13 districts " Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian " including lifting of weekend curfew. The daily night curfew, however, will continue from 8 pm to 7 am in the 13 districts, it said. Concerned district magistrates shall issue orders to this effect,it added.

There will be no weekend lockdown in 13 districts - Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian. However, the daily night curfew will continue from 8 pm to 7 am: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gYXmYYaoft " ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

In the 13 districts,all outdoor shops can open on all days only from 7 am till 7 pm. In indoor shopping complexes and malls of the districts, only vaccinated customers and those who tested negative in the last 48 hours will be permitted. Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining at 50 percent capacity, only for vaccinated customers or those carrying a negative report from 48 hours prior.

Indoor sports complexes will also be permitted to open at 50 percent for vaccinated or persons with valid negative report. Paid public parks can open for vaccinated people while swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

In the remaining districts, weekend curfew from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday and a daily night curfew (from 8 pm to 7 am )will remain in place. All outdoor shops and bazaars are permitted to open from Monday to Friday while 25 percent of shops in indoor shopping complexes and malls are allowed to open subject to a roster to be issued by the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

The order also observed that in the past week , 21 blocks in Kashmir divison and 17 blocks in Jammu division have shown higher positivity rate that that of their respective districts. The deputy commissioners will have to focus on the positivity rates of medical blocks under their jurisdictions and take stricter measures related to COVID-appropriate behaviour and opening of activities, the order stated.

While there will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to the Union Territory by any mode of transport, they will have to undergo an antigen test and the protocol fr management of COVID-positive persons will have to be followed for all positive cases. However, those carrying a valid and verifiable COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report issued 48 hours prior from a recognised testing centre will be exempted from a re-test at the entry point.

The order also said that the DCs shall intensify the vaccination drive. All closed public places like offices, modes of public transport and malls are encouraged to take measures allowing entry to vaccinated people or to those unvaccinated people carrying valid negative report from 48 hours prior or spot test and concerned DCs may issue instructions in this regard based on their assessment, the order said.

Sikkim allows fully vaccinated visitors

The Sikkim government on Sunday lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases, allowing people who have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine to visit the state from 5 July. The state Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in cases.

The state government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 percent capacity from Monday with strict adherence to COVID protocols. Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.

All government offices can function with fully vaccinated employees, while staffers who have not yet received both the jabs can work with the present arrangement of 50 percent attendance, the notification said. All factories and commercial establishments can also operate at 100 percent capacity provided the staffers are fully vaccinated, it said.

Centre readies two more drug labs for vaccine testing

In other news, the Ministry of Science & Technology said the Centre is readying two more Central Drug Laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad for testing of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Biotechnology has set up two vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,(NIAB) Hyderabad as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for batch testing and quality control of vaccines, it said. "Accordingly with funding support provided by the PM-CARES Funds trust, two new vaccine testing facilities have been set up as Central Drug laboratories at DBT- NCCS, and DBT-NIAB ," the ministry said in a release.

The facility at NCCS, Pune has been notified as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of COVID-19 vaccines by the gazette notification issued by the Union health ministry on 28 June while the facility at NIAB , Hyderabad is likely to receive necessary notification shortly, the ministry added.

The facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month and are geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer COVID-19 vaccines as per the country's demand. "This will not only expedite the vaccine manufacture and supply but also be logistically convenient considering that both Pune and Hyderabad are the two vaccine manufacturing hubs," it said.

According to News18, at present, there are two vaccine-testing laboratories in the country " the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli and the National Institute of Biologicals at Noida.

With inputs from agencies

