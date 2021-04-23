COVID-19: UAE updates India travel ban

Dubai, Apr 23 (PTI) The UAE on Friday updated its travel ban for India, saying that all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from the country will be suspended, while transportation of passengers from the Gulf country to India will be allowed.

The UAE on Thursday banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced an update on regulations with the clarification that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers.

According to a statement released here, this will also apply to those carrying transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading onward to India.

“This decision includes the entry of travellers who were in India in the last 14 days prior to coming to the UAE,” the statement said.

The statement, however, said that the flights between the two countries will continue to operate allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to India.

“It will also allow the transfer of exempted groups from India to the UAE with the application of the aforementioned precautionary measures. These groups include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the two countries, official delegations, those on business men chartered flights, and those holding golden residency,” it said.

The exemptions will apply provided they undertake preventive measures that include quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days following entry into the country.

The required PCR test period has also been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

“The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from India through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the country, starting from 23:59 on Saturday April 24, 2021,” said the statement.

These regulations will apply for a period of 10 days, which can be extended, while cargo flights continue to operate between the two countries.

The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay. PTI Corr RS RS

Latest stories

  • PM Modi Holds Meeting on Oxygen Crisis, Says Local Administration Needs to Fix Supply Issues

    Modi spoke about the need to raise production and speed of distribution of oxygen and using innovative ways to provide support to health facilities.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • EXPLAINER: Why Is Chauvin Unlikely To Face Maximum Sentence?

    Derek Chauvin is already locked away in Minnesota's only maximumsecurity prison, held in a single cell for his own safety. But it will be two months before the former Minneapolis police officer learns his sentence for George Floyds death.

  • Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

  • Kejriwal Draws Flak for Starting Live Telecast of his Address During Meeting with PM

    This hasn't gone well with people in the political arena as the meeting was considered to 'confidential'.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

    London, Apr 23 (PTI) A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.

  • Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

    New Delhi,  Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the anti-people policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

  • Telangana Shepherd Wears Bird's Nest as Mask As He Couldn't Afford to Buy One

    While some internet users advised government offices to provide masks to the poor, many others accused him of gaining attention as he could tie a piece of cloth instead.

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Making Efforts to Airlift Oxygen from Odisha, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating Covid 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

  • Pakistan Taliban claims responsibility of blast at Serena Hotel in Balochistan's Quetta

    Quetta [Balochistan], April 23 (ANI): The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a deadly bomb blast at a luxury hotel, Quetta's Serena Hotel, hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the country, as officials raised the death toll to four and 12 others injured.

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • Manju Warrier’s 'ChathurMukham' withdrawn from theatres due to COVID-19 surge

    The decision was made after factoring in the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala.

  • NASA, SpaceX Launches 4-Astronaut Team to ISS; 2 Pilots, Rocket Scientist & Oceanographer Part of Crew

    SpaceX's third crew has an attack helicopter pilot, a former Air France pilot, a Japanese rocket scientist and an oceanographer.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Why Shravan Rathod’s Death Due To Covid-19 Is A Grim Reminder To Avoid Social Gatherings

    Shravan Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on April 22 in Mumbai.

  • ‘World’s worst outbreak’: what India’s papers say as coronavirus crisis toll mounts

    Newspapers warn that the situation shows no sign of improving, and calls on warring politicians to cooperate to beat the virusSee all our coronavirus coverage An ambulance outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi, India. India papers describe sense of urgency in tackling the Covid surge. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images India’s media has reacted with despair as the country set a new world record for daily cases of Covid-19 amid a devastating new wave of the pandemic. The Hindustan Times leads with the stark headline “World’s worst outbreak”, detailing how the country’s tally of 314,835 cases on Wednesday was the highest daily total recorded by any country. It surpasses a mark set by the United States in January. With a sense of national emergency engulfing the world’s second most populous country, the paper suggested that the situation was likely to get worse before it gets better. “The most worrying factor right now remains how fast daily cases are continuing to grow,” it reports, “and how the trajectory is exhibiting no clear signs of approaching a peak still”. Hindustan Times. Photograph: Hindustan Times The Indian Express, which is based in Chennai, leads with comments on Wednesday by Delhi high court judges exhorting hospitals to “Beg, borrow, steal to get oxygen”. The Max Healthcare network had sought intervention from the courts in frustration at the “dangerously low” oxygen supplies in hospitals. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said it was a “national emergency”, the paper reports, telling the court: “We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be seeing the reality … What is happening? Why is the government not waking up to the reality.” The paper’s editorial said the resistance of prime minister Narendra Modi to another lockdown was “welcome”, but said: “Because for all the talk of a no-lockdown, no demand or economic activity will revive if the Covid curve doesn’t begin to bend.” The Covid wave has claimed a number of high-profile victims in India with the former prime minister Manmohan Singh falling sick this week. It has also claimed the lives of a former senior Congress party leader Dr AK Walia, the Times of India tweeted, and the son of Communist party leader Sitaram Yechury. The Times of India said that as the national crisis mounts, more cooperation was needed between the central government and state governments, and between the states themselves, to pull the country back from the brink. In an editorial, the Times decried the lack of preparedness among all levels of government and says that when the time comes for a postmortem into the handling of the pandemic, “state and central governments must answer for low public health budgets”. “All hands must be on deck,” it says. “India started the pandemic with shortages of masks, PPE kits and testing infrastructure but quickly scaled up. Today’s crisis can be tided over too with a spirit of humaneness, cooperation and accommodation. Let the politics take a back seat.” The Hindu. Photograph: The Hindu The Hindu leads with the tragic story of 24 people killed by an oxygen leak, and also reports on how the central government was planning to intervene to ensure oxygen supplies to Delhi.

  • Oxygen Express starts journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The first `Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.