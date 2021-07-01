COVID-19: UAE bars citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan, other countries

Representative image

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 2 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned its citizens from traveling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

This comes after the UAE last month extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated that, with the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19, The Express Tribune reported.

In a notice issued to Airmen (NOTAM), UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, said flights from 14 countries, includes Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will remain suspended until 23:59 hours of July 21, 2021.

However, cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, would be exempted from the restrictions.

The UAE authorities also instructed UAE citizens to adhere to self-isolation should they get Covid-19 positive during their travel, and to ensure compliance with all instructions, requirements and health protocols applied by their host countries.

Meanwhile, infected Emiratis will be allowed to return to the UAE after getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the host country as well as the competent health departments in the UAE. (ANI)