COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April. According to the ICMR, 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to 3 May with 16,63,742 samples being tested on Monday.

