COVID-19 tests to be doubled in Delhi in next two days, committee set up to fix cost of treatment: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a slew of measures like doubling of testing in the national capital in the next two days and working out a mechanism to make available 60 per cent of beds in private hospitals at lower rates and fixing the price for coronavirus treatment.

The decisions were taken as Shah held meetings, first with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and others, and later with the mayors and top officials of municipal bodies, on the coronavirus situation.

Following the discussions, Shah also called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to review the COVID-19 management situation in the national capital.

The COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be conducted in the hotspots for contact tracing, the Home Minister said.

He said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member NITI Aayog, to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment, according to a home ministry statement.

The committee will submit its report by Monday.

In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said.

Shah said a joint team of doctors of the union health ministry, Delhi government's health department, AIIMS and the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID-designated hospitals in the capital and prepare a report after inspecting the health systems and preparedness.

The development comes two days after the Supreme Court lashed out at the AAP government, describing as 'horrific' the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients.

It had also expressed concern over fewer tests being conducted in the national capital and had directed ramping up of testing.

Taking note of the 'gravity' of the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi High Court has also directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for the coronavirus patients.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi on June 9 was 31,309 which increased to 38,958 on Saturday.

Similarly, the total number of deaths as on June 9 was 905 which increased to 1,271.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

'To prevent coronavirus infection in Delhi, testing will be doubled in the next two days and after six days the testing will be increased by three times.

'Also, after a few days, the testing will be started at every polling station in the containment zones,' Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

According to the city government's recent submission in the Delhi High Court , the combined daily testing capacity of 40 labs -- 17 public and 23 private -- is 8,600 per day. The number of containment zones in capital has increased from 122 on June 1 to 242.

Shah's first meeting was with Baijal, Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and senior officials of the Union Home and Health Ministries and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

He later met top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with the lieutenant governor and the chief minister.

Terming his meeting with Shah as 'extremely productive', Kejriwal said several key decisions were taken and the Centre and the Delhi government will fight the COVID-19 together in the national capital.

Shah said the main aim of the meetings is to win the fight against coronavirus with mutual coordination.

'We have to turn the country and the national capital corona-free, healthy and prosperous at the earliest under the leadership of the prime minister,' he said.

The home minister, who was directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to look into the Delhi COVID-19 situation, said in order to carry out the contact tracing well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive house-to-house health survey of every person will be done and its report will be submitted within a week.

Story continues