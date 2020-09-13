COVID-19 tests conducted on 94 individuals at Delhi Vidhan Sabha: Speaker

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): To ensure the safety of the MLAs and staff of Delhi Legislative Assembly, COVID-19 tests were conducted on 94 individuals at Delhi Vidhan Sabha this Friday, according to the Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

As per an official release, there were 29 MLAs out of the total individuals who were tested and no person was found COVID-19 positive.

The release stated that 214 Rapid Antigen Tests were also conducted at the assembly, where 3 individuals were found corona positive.

"Delhi Assembly also has made necessary arrangements for media persons not having COVID-19 report they may get Rapid/Antigen testing at the temporary set-up established at Committee Room in Delhi Vidhan Sabha complex between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on 14/09/2020," the release further stated.

Moreover, the media persons also advised to wear masks and follow social distancing in the Legislative Assembly.

According to the union health ministry, there are 28,059 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. (ANI)

