COVID-19 Testing Tripled, Patients to Be Given Oximeters: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 22 June, asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital "appears to be stabilising", adding that testing has tripled in the past few days.

"We have more than tripled our COVID-19 testing in the past few days. From around 5,000 tests per day, the testing has gone up to 18,000," Kejriwal said during a press conference, adding that people would not face any issues in getting tested now.

Delhi has overtaken Tamil Nadu with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city have risen to 59,746 with 2,175 deaths.

आज हम चीन के ख़िलाफ़ दो युद्ध लड़ रहे हैं - भारत चीन बॉर्डर पर और चीन से आए वाइरस के ख़िलाफ़। हमारे 20 वीर जवान पीछे नहीं हटे। हम भी पीछे नहीं हटेंगे और दोनों युद्ध जीतेंगे। https://t.co/DaBag9jkIk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 22, 2020

Kejriwal further said that strict action has been taken against unscrupulous labs who were giving incorrect test results earlier.

Besides this, the chief minister said that patients who are in home isolation will now be provided oximeters to keep track of their oxygen levels at home.

"“If patients receive oxygen on time, many patients can be saved. They can return it after recovering. Patients can call up the authorities when their oxygen levels are low, and a team will go to their house with oxygen cylinders. If required, they can be shifted to the hospital.”" - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“The situation appears to be stabilising. It indicates that while new cases are coming up, people are also getting cured from the disease,” he added.

Kejriwal said that over 5,300 beds were occupied in the hospitals on 12 June, which have now increased to 6,200.

“In 10 days, only 900 beds were taken up by the patients. There are less serious cases, and more asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, who do not require hospitalisation,” he added.

His address came a day after the Centre and the Delhi government agreed to revamp the action plan to control the spread of the deadly disease in the capital city.

