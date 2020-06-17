COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA

New Delhi, June 17: In a big relief to common man, the price of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Delhi in Delhi filed at Rs 2,400 after the suggestion of high-level expert committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MHA spokesperson said in a tweet. PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

"As per the directives of HM AmitShah in providing relief to the common man. High-level expert committee's report on COVID 19 testing rates received by MOHFW has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," MHA tweeted. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh.

As per the directives of HM @AmitShah in providing relief to the common man. High level expert committee's report on #COVID19 testing rates received by @MoHFW_INDIA has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 17, 2020





To increase testing and quick delivery of COVID-19 results in the national, it has been decided that tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centres have also been set up across Delhi," MHA said.

According to the latest update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 44,688 coronavirus cases. Of these, active cases are 26,351, while 16,500 people have recovered from the infection. Till now, 1,837 individuals have also died due to the virus.