COVID-19 tally rises to 54.88 lakh, Centre says India 'tops global figure in recoveries; Taj Mahal reopens after six months

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54.88 lakh on Monday with 86,961 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

The total number of recoveries rose to almost 44 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 80.12 percent.

With 93,356 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, India recorded more than 90,000 recoveries for the third consecutive day on Monday.

In a statement, the health ministry said that the country currently "tops the global figure" of total recoveries.

"India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 percent national recovery rate. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession," it added.

Twelve states and Union Territories have registered recovery rate of more than the national average, while 79 percent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and UTs.

"The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19 percent of the world total," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.6 percent.

Of the total cases (54,87,580), 10,03,299 are active cases. The active cases comprise 18.28 percent of the total caseload, the ministry data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and it went past 50 lakh on 16 September.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 6,43,92,594 samples have been tested so far, with 7,31,534 samples being tested on Sunday.

However, The Times of India reported that in view of the surge of coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold review meetings with chief ministers on Wednesday.

Taj Mahal reopens after six months

The iconic Taj Mahal was opened to tourists on Monday, after a gap of more than six months since it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports said that as a precautionary measure against the virus, the number of visitors being allowed access to the monument has been limited to 5,000 a day. The tourists will be allowed entry in two batches of 2,500, and tickets are being sold only online or via the app, Indian Express reported.

ANI quoted Archeological Survey of India president Sarvottam Singh as saying around 500 tourists visited the monument during the first shift on Monday. The Taj Mahal reportedly sees a footfall of 70 to 80 lakh visitors every year.

Schools in some states reopen

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh reopened on Monday for the first time after the lockdown was imposed in March. The state governments were given the authority to review the situation and take a decision on reopening schools as part of the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

The states that decided to reopen schools on Monday, said the attendance of students was "voluntary" and also sought written consent from parents sending their children to school.

In Jammu and Kashmir, only a few students turned up to attend special classes on Monday as schools for higher classes reopened in the Union Territory.

Principal secretary, School Education and Skill Development, Asgar Hassan Samoon said the reopening of schools was not meant for regular classes.

"I was on a visit to Reasi district and only five to seven students were present in different schools and attending the special meetings with their teachers meant to clear their doubts," director, school education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta told PTI.

She said the school management has been directed to devise a mechanism to ensure the students make the best of the opportunity and come out with a roster to fulfil the requirement of the students.

The decision of the government to reopen the schools came under sharp criticism from Opposition parties, including the National Conference and the Congress, who questioned the rationale behind the opening of school from classes 9 to 12 amid the pandemic.

"We have not opened the schools for regular classes. The partial reopening is to facilitate the students to clear their doubts in any subject in their classrooms while following all the precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19," Gupta said.

