COVID-19 tally in India crosses 57-lakh mark

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 57-lakh mark, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day. The death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,66,382 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,74,36,031 samples have been tested up to September 23 with 11,56,569 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 1,129 new deaths include 479 from Maharashtra, 87 from Uttar Pradesh, 64 from Punjab, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from West Bengal, 45 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from Madhya Pradesh, 38 from Karnataka and 36 from Delhi.

A total of 91,149 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 33,886 from Maharashtra followed by 9,010 from Tamil Nadu, 8,266 from Karnataka, 5,506 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,299 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,087 from Delhi, 4,544 from West Bengal, 3,367 from Gujarat, 2,990 from Punjab and 2,077 from Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.