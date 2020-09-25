Covid-19 Tally in India Breaches 58 Lakh-mark, Death Toll Rises to 92,290

New Delhi: Daily new COVID-19 infections in India remained below the 90,000 mark for the fifth consecutive day even as the country's coronavirus caseload zoomed past58 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Over 47 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 per cent, The total coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 47,56,164 in the country so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are9,70,116active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 andand it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR,a cumulative total of 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested up toSeptember 24 with 14,92,409 samples being tested on Thursday. The 1,141 new fatalities include459 from Maharashtra,76 from Punjab,67 from Uttar Pradesh, 66 from Tamil Nadu,65 from Karnataka,62from West Bengal, 52fromAndhra Pradesh, 45 from Madhya Pradeshand 36 from Delhi.

A total of 92,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 34,345 from Maharashtra followed by 9,076 from Tamil Nadu, 8,331 from Karnataka, 5,558 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,366 from Uttar Pradesh,5,123 from Delhi,4,606 from West Bengal, 3,381 from Gujarat, 3,066 from Punjab and 2,122 from Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.