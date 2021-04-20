COVID: PM Modi Urges States to Avoid Lockdown in National Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 20 April is addressing the nation amid the huge rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

His address comes amid the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the pandemic being witnessed across the country.

Second COVID-19 Wave

PM Modi started his address by expressing his sympathies to the people who have lost a dear one to COVID-19 while acknowledging that the country is facing a second wave of COVID-19 now.

“We should not lose our patience, the challenge is big,” he said.

“I appreciate the effort of all our healthcare workers and frontline staff,” the prime minister added.

Oxygen Shortage and Manufacture

PM Modi said that the government is ensuring the availability of medical oxygen for which there has been a shortage.

To increase oxygen production and supply, there are many steps being taken, he added.

“The decisions and steps taken in recent days will improve the COVID-19 situation.” There should be new oxygen plants in the states, one lakh new cylinders should be delivered, oxygen used in industrial units should be used for medical purposes, oxygen rail, every effort is being made,” the PM said.

Vaccines

PM Modi reminded people about the two vaccines produced in India and said that India has started the world's largest vaccination program.

He said that till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered and from 1 May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated as well. “Today, the cheapest vaccine in the world is in India. We have a vaccine suited to India's cold chain system,” he said.

"Our scientists have made vaccines in a record time, burning the midnight oil. Vaccines' approval and regulatory processes were fast-tracked. However, following due process, our emphasis was to supply vaccines to those who need it most," PM said.

“Avoid Lockdown, Focus on Micro-Containment”

Prime Minister said that states have to use lockdowns only as a last resort and focus on micro-containment zones.

He also requested the states to reassure migrant workers that the situation will improve and they should not move back to their hometowns.

“State governments should assure migrant workers they will receive vaccination and soon work will resume. This trust given by the states will help them very much that the city they are in will be vaccinated in the next few days and their work will also not be stopped,” he added.

PM Modi, earlier on Tuesday evening, held a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing, asking them to scale up production capacity to vaccinate all Indian citizens in the shortest time possible.



On Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



The death toll also shot up to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data on Tuesday morning showed.

