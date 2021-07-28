COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: What's Allowed? What Remains Shut?

Kerala, on Tuesday, 27 July, recorded 22,129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of patients currently under treatment in the state to 1.45 lakh.

The test positivity rate rose from 10.59 percent to 12.35 percent, with the state topping the number of active cases in the country.

What are the restrictions in place? Why are cases rising? Here's all you need to know.

Also Read: Why Have COVID Cases in Kerala Not Dropped Like Rest of India?

Which shops are allowed to function?

Stores selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, meat, fish, and bakeries can function

Ration shops under PDS are allowed to remain open

Stores selling animal fodder, poultry, and cattle feed can remain open

Shops selling building material, electrical and plumbing equipment, raw material for industries, and packing material are allowed to remain open

Can I travel to Kerala? Do I need an RT-PCR test?

Yes, you can still continue to travel to Kerala. Fully-vaccinated persons do not require an RT-PCR to enter the state.

Is intra-state travel allowed?

Yes, intra-state travel is allowed, without any restriction.

Is it mandatory for government employees to go to office?

All government offices, including the PSUs, companies and autonomous organisations will function with 50 percent attendance in A and B categories.

A refers to those areas with TPR 5 or below, and B to areas with TPR between 5 and 10.

However, attendance should be only 25 percent in places belonging to the C category (where TPR is between 10 and 15).

However, essential services are allowed to function in all categories.

Can I opt for Work From Home (WFH) in Kerala?

According to the guidelines, only employees connected with the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly questions and related activities will have to attend office while others can opt for WFH.

Also Read: FAQ: Do I Need a Booster Shot? What's the Indian Govt Saying?

Why are COVID-19 cases still surging in Kerala?

Virologists across the country have appreciated Kerala for being one of the most ‘honest’ in terms of reporting. This has been corroborated by sero surveys as the latest national sero survey showed that for every infection that gets detected, about 25 go unreported.

Story continues

However, in Kerala, it was found that only about five infections go unreported for every reported case. But this still doesn’t explain the increase in infection rate.

Senior virologist Dr Jacob T John explained, “The fast pace of infection is due to the Delta variant. The earlier Wuhan B614G variant showed how one infected person could infect two others. The Delta variant has showed, one person that infect six people.”

Kerala, however, has been reporting a low mortality rate, which is being cited as evidence of the state’s efficient handling of the pandemic. The state has a fatality ratio of 0.47, against the country average of 1.32, which can be partly attributed to the large number of cases.

Also Read: FAQ: Can Indians Travel to the US and Canada? What Rules Apply?

What needs to be done if there is a COVID case in my residential complex?

The guidelines encourage office-bearers of resident’s associations to be alert and ensure inhouse containment activities.

The flat number where the case has been reported should be displayed and health authorities should be informed promptly.

The guidelines also urge people to take utmost care not to ostracise the infected individuals.

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: What's Allowed? What Remains Shut?Triple Talaq Complainant Dies 'After Months of Dowry Demands, Torture, Violence' . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.