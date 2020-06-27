COVID-19: Students Demand Postponement of JEE and NEET Exams

Students are taking on social media to demand the postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) given the COVID-19 crisis.

The demand comes after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement to cancel CBSE Board Exams this year.

Students have taken to social media platforms to voice their demands using hashtags #StudentsLivesMatter #postponejeeneet2020, #HealthOverExams and #HealthOverNEETjee.

These entrance tests were scheduled to be held in May and April, respectively but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 spread.

Repeat after me:

Clarify us on JEE and NEET Examination.

And We demand #PostponeneetJee



— Rohan Bakshi (@imRohanbakshi) June 26, 2020

@AmanTilak1 Respected sir even if we get 100 percent protection via exam we are not so mentally stable due to fear of getting infected and moreover risking our family for a exam is not a good choice #HealthOverNEETjee #healthoverexam #postponeneet2020 #HealthOverNEETjee — Ashwini pareek (@Ashwinipareek00) June 16, 2020

#postponeneet #postpone_neet_jee #healthoverexam #postponeexams

.

Reason-

1.approx 3M + students appears in both jee and neet exam

2.what happen if a student positive before exam, can he give exam as normal or you provide a different center for Corona positive students







— Jaideep rayakwal (@RayakwalJaideep) June 16, 2020

Corona cases in India will be 4 lakh+ by Monday and about 5 lakh in a week. Still over 25 lakh student's lives are being gambled with #postpone_neet_jee #postponeneet_jee #HealthOverNEETjee — Akankshya Kar (@kar_akankshya) June 20, 2020

Over 15 lakh and 9 lakh students had applied for the NEET and JEE Main exams respectively. If the exams are not postponed, more than 24 lakh students appearing for the examination face health risks, claim students.

