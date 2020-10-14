COVID-19: Students arrive at test centres for NEET re-exam

Visuals from an examination centre for NEET 2020 in Varanasi, UP. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is being held on Wednesday across the country for the students who missed the exam due to COVID-19.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the re-exam has put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centres and reducing number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

In Varanasi, the candidates arrived at an examination centre today to appear for the exam amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13 but students who couldn't attend the test due to COVID-19 restrictions were given an opportunity to appear for the same today in various parts of the country.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy for long.

NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programs, being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)