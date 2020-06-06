COVID-19: Stranded Indians return home from Nepal

Siliguri (WB), June 07 (ANI): Indian nationals especially migrant workers, who were stranded in Nepal amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, returned to India through India-Nepal border in Panitanki of Darjeeling district on June 6. Following the arrival of the Indian nationals, state health department set up medical camps at the entry points. Their thermal screenings were done upon their entry and their details, including their destination were noted down.