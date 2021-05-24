Covid-19: Shops Allowed to Reopen in Chandigarh; Night, Weekend Curfew to Continue

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to allow the opening of all shops, besides announcing continuation of night and weekend curfew in the city. The decisions were announced after a Covid-19 review meeting here.

All shops will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 3 pm, said an official statement. The decision was taken in the wake of declining Covid-19 cases and setback to traders and shopkeepers as they suffered due to closure of their shops.

The trading community had been demanding from the city administration to allow non-essential shops to reopen as they were suffering huge losses. The city has been witnessing a drop in daily infections for the past several days.

The administration asked shopkeepers to sanitise their shops and also said customers and all those who attend their place must wear face masks. The concerned market associations must ensure availability of masks both at shop floors and entry points to markets. They will also ensure that there is no congestion or crowding inside the shops premises or in the open areas of the market places, said the statement.

The Chandigarh administration on May 17 had announced extension of weekend curfew restrictions by one more week. All shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gym, libraries, spa, salons, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will continue to remain closed, it further said.

Restaurants will not be allowed any in-room dining. However, home delivery and take away will be allowed, it further said. The night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will continue, it said. The weekend curfew from 6 pm on May 28 to 5 am on May 31 will continue.

During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open, it said. The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 6 pm on Friday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

As far as possible, the private sector employees should work from home. No action will be taken against private offices remaining open, wherever necessary, it said. The sports centres will remain open for national players and those preparing for Olympic and national-level games, it said.

The administrator decided the demand raised by trade and industry for exemption of rent in government-owned/allotted shops will separately be examined along with similar demand for relaxation in electricity, water charges, property tax, etc. He also directed the secretary of the social welfare department to ensure that any orphans, who are suffering due to the death of their guardians or parents, get accommodated and taken care of in government welfare homes. The cost will be borne by the administration.

