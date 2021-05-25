Covid-19 Second Wave: India’s Daily New Cases Fall Below Two Lakh Mark After 40 days

Providing some relief to India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the daily new cases have fallen below two lakh mark to a level seen 40 days before.

On Monday (24 May) daily new cases registered were reduced to 1,96,427.

Cumulatively, the active caseload has also now reduced to 25.8 lakh from its last peak on 10 May 2021. A net decline of 1,33,934 is witnessed in the last 24 hours.

Also the country’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 12th consecutive day with 3,26,850 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

“With a total of 20,58,112 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.54 per cent,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

As per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday (25 May), a total of 19.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 28.4 lakh sessions.

Also, 12.82 lakh vaccination doses were administered for the 18-44 age group in the last 24 hours. This is the highest since 1 May, 2021 when the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy was implemented.