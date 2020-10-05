COVID-19: Schools in Delhi To Remain Closed Till 31 October

Delhi government on Sunday, 4 October, announced that all schools in the national capital will be closed till the 31 October in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government earlier extended the the school closure till 5 October but extended it till the end of the month.

“The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till 31 October. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow,” an official at the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read: Schools in Tripura to Reopen for Classes 9-12 From 5 October

The Centre recently announced new Unlock guidelines which permit the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools.

With regard to re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, the guidelines say that state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October 2020, in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school, institution management, and will be based on their assessment

Also Read: Students at Ambedkar University Delhi Stage Sit-in Over High Fees

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Virat’s RCB Replace Unfit Zampa With Moeen Ali, Delhi Include AxarCOVID-19: Schools in Delhi To Remain Closed Till 31 October . Read more on Education by The Quint.