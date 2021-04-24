COVID-19: SC should've intervened during poll rallies, Kumbh

·2-min read

Mela, says Sena Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in the county wouldn't have worsened had the Supreme Court taken timely cognisance of election rallies in West Bengal and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The party's remarks come after the apex court's order asking the Centre for a national plan on oxygen supply and vaccination amid the pandemic.

'It is good that the court has stepped in. However, had there been a timely intervention about election rallies and road shows of the prime minister, home minister and other leaders in West Bengal and the religious congregation in Haridwar, people wouldn't have been left to die in agony,' the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Citing the death of 25 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Delhi due to oxygen shortage, the party asked who should be held responsible for the situation, if not the Centre.

'This is the situation in the national capital. Who is responsible for this situation if not the central government?' it said, highlighting that a leading British daily had described the scenario as 'India's descent to Covid hell'.

Had the Centre focused on tackling the second COVID-19 wave instead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the situation would not have deteriorated, it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also condoled the loss of lives in hospital tragedies in Bhandara, Mumbai, Virar and Nashik.

'Modi and his colleagues wanted to turn India into a heaven. Today, we see only crematoriums and burial grounds.

There are mass funeral pyres and hospitals themselves are on fire along with the patients. Is this a hell?' it stated.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Sena leader and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut blamed the country's top leadership for the health crisis.

'Our leadership is not willing to go beyond winning elections and politics. They feel this is the ultimate success. Had the focus been on tackling the pandemic, we wouldn't be in such a situation,' the Rajya Sabha member said.

Referring to the scenario in Maharashtra, Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was leading the battle against coronavirus from the front.

'He hasn't gone anywhere to address election rallies.

He is fighting, sitting in Mumbai and giving directives.

Thackeray is not indulging in politics,' he added. PTI MR ARU NP NP

Latest stories

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Science With Memes

    Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.'

  • People Dying Due to Lack of Oxygen, Why Can't TN Govt Take Over Vedanta's Unit to Produce It: SC

    We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

  • COVID care centre with 500 beds to be reopened in Delhi amid surge in cases

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A COVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be restarted in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and border guarding force ITBP has been again entrusted to run it, officials said on Thursday.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • Viral Image of PM Modi Greeting Nita Ambani is a Morphed One!

    The original image was published in a 2018 article in which PM Modi was seen greeting one Deepika Mondol.

  • Govt's Procurement Price for Both Vaccines Remains Rs 150 per dose: Ministry of Health

    Congress mounted an attack on the Centre a day after the government tweaked its covid-19 vaccination policy to widen the coverage.

  • Searchers found debris from missing Indonesian submarine

    Jakarta [Indonesia], April 24 (ANI): The debris of the missing Indonesian submarine that had lost contact with the command a few days ago was discovered in the waters near Bali island, according to local media report.

  • 10 States Account for 74.15 Pc of New COVID-19 Cases: Health Ministry

    A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.

  • COVID-19: India is going through very terrible situation, says Dr Anthony Fauci

    Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Dr Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration's top medical adviser on the pandemic on Friday said that India is going through a very terrible situation right now in a press briefing regarding surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Khattar slams Kejriwal for live telecasting comments during meeting with PM

    Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal indulged in dirty politics by telecasting his comments live during an interaction earlier in the day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

  • Pep Guardiola Reveals His IPL Loyalties

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola posted a video on social media with this IPL jersey.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Kumbh Mela and election rallies: How two super spreader events have contributed to India’s massive second wave of COVID-19 cases

    As India battles a second COVID-19 wave and states go for lockdown, election rallies and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar appear to have compromised efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19

  • Telangana Shepherd Wears Bird's Nest as Mask As He Couldn't Afford to Buy One

    While some internet users advised government offices to provide masks to the poor, many others accused him of gaining attention as he could tie a piece of cloth instead.

  • Justice NV Ramana Sworn in as New Chief Justice of India

    He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • IPL 2021, PBKS beat MI at Chepauk: Records broken

    Punjab Kings defeated champions Mumbai Indians in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday.Put into bat, MI posted a low score of 131/6 in 20 overs at the Chepauk Stadium.Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi (2/21 each) were terrific.In reply, the PBKS batsmen batted sensibly to win by nine wickets.We present the records broken.

  • Oxygen Express starts journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The first `Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.

  • UK Reports 168 Cases of Rare Blood Clots after AstraZeneca Jab, 32 Succumb

    The UK government this month agreed to offer most people under 30 an alternative to the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab if possible, due to concerns over blood clots.

  • US Chamber calls on administration to distribute vaccines to international partners

    Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, on Friday (local time) issued the statement calling on the administration to distribute US vaccine supplies to international partners.