COVID-19: Sanitize your hands to enter this Pune temple

Following coronavirus scare in the country, state and central governments are continuously taking efforts to curb the spread of dreadful disease. In a recent example, a Pune temple also took precautionary measure amid the tension. Sanitizing hands was made mandatory for devotees before stepping in Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple. Cautious devotees were also seen lining up at the temple with proper self gears. 110 cases have been confirmed in India so far, with Maharashtra emerging as the epicenter with 37 cases.