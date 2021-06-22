COVID-19: Rural areas administered more jabs than urban on June 21, informs Centre

New Delhi, June 22 (ANI): As India enters a new vaccination drive, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul in a press conference on June 22 said, “Rural outreach coverage is very intense and a good proportionate. 60% of the people vaccinated yesterday were in rural areas and 36 % was in rural areas. Rural outreach is possible as IT system is being used and rural systems, vaccines are being delivered in rural areas and so on. We have full assurance and confident that rural areas can be fully covered.”