COVID-19: Riyadh lifts quarantine for Indians vaccinated in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 24 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has lifted quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy announced that the Indian nationals, who have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia, will not need to quarantine in a third country.

"Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country," the embassy tweeted.

Last month, Saudi Arabia state news agency SPA said that the kingdom will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens traveling to countries on the kingdom's 'red list' under efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

In May, Saudi Arabia lifted the travel ban that was imposed on people arriving from 11 countries. However, the ban continues to remain in effect for the nine countries, including India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days Etihad Airways said on Monday.

However, no reason has been provided for the suspension. (ANI)