COVID-19: Punjab sees 54 more cases

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Six more Covid-related deaths took the toll to 16,266 in Punjab on Sunday, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,794, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur, it said.

The toll also includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases is 699 in the state.

Mohali reported nine cases, followed by eight in Amritsar and seven each in Bathinda and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

With 117 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,81,829, it said.

A total of 1,19,12,389 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported three cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,927 in the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin.

The count also includes two cases which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The death toll stands at 809.

The number of active cases is 33 in Chandigrah, according to the bulletin.

With four patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 61,085, it said.