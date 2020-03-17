COVID-19: Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public

Amid increasing fear of deadly coronavirus, Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort has been temporarily closed for public. Maharashtra has 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus, highest in the country. "The fort has been closed since last night. No one has permission to come inside until we get the orders from senior authorities," Shaniwar Wada member Balasaheb Pawar told ANI. In India, total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.