COVID-19 positive cases rise to 3.66 lakh in India

New Delhi, June 14 (ANI): The cases of coronavirus continue to surge rapidly in India. Death toll due to COVID-19 has touched 12,237 on June 18. Total number of positive cases has reached 3,66,946 lakh. Maharashtra recorded highest single-day spike with 3752 new COVID-19 cases on June 18. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on June 18, taking the total number of cases to 2134. A total of 78 people have succumbed to the disease in Dharavi area so far. With 2141 new cases, Tamil Nadu remains to be third worst affected state where the total numbers of positive cases are 52,334. Centre will conduct 6 lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi. They will also provide additional ventilators, ambulances. The rapid antigen testing in Delhi has commenced from June 18. The results of which comes 15 minutes. Moreover, the cost of testing in the national capital has been reduced to Rs 2400.