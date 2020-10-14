From COVID-19 to political vacuum, much has changed in J&K during Mehbooba Mufti's absence

On Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti walked free after being detained for 14 months.

Much has changed since Mufti, the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was put into preventive custody in August 2019, along with other leaders, hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370 in August 2019.

For one, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been ravaged by COVID with its caseload reaching 85,409 and toll at 1,352 on Sunday.

The Union Territory administration today began the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network for the management of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus which digitises vaccine stocks and monitors the temperature of the cold chain through a smartphone application.

Meanwhile, influenza vaccination for healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients were rolled out from Monday.

Plans are also in place to ramp up testing as severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses are expected to rise in the winter season, as per Greater Kashmir.

But it is the political scene that has undergone a sea change in Mehbooba's absence.

BJP makes inroads

Questions lingered over the Assembly polls as the BJP, in the absence of a strong local leadership, grew in confidence. The 24 October, 2019, polls termed "a sham" by some saw most major Kashmiri leaders in detention, phone networks remained suspended and local party office remained shut, with many of their workers untraceable, BBC reported.

In the first major electoral exercise following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation, the election results were a surprise as Independents won in 217 of the 307 blocks, while the saffron party was victorious in 81 blocks.

Harsh Dev Singh of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, "These elections seem like a formality. This is to just to show that elections are being held in the Valley."

Citing the "murder of democracy", activist-turned-politician Shehla Rashid quit the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement. State BJP chief Ravinder Raina, however, said there was no "political vacuum in Kashmir".

Local parties sidelined

Thousands of additional troops were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, apart from a communication blackout that was lifted only a few months ago. Political leaders, activists and businessmen were placed in detention or arrest.

As Amit Shah blamed Articles 370 and 35A for the hindrance of democracy and increase in corruption in the state, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that history will prove the Centre to be wrong.

On 15 August, over 250 academicians, artists and activists signed a statement, condemning the "inhumane" restrictions in Kashmir, accusing the government of using its "majoritarian populism" to curb human rights and instil a wave of dystopia and fear across the country.

A group of 28 European parliamentarians, most belonging to right-wing ideologies, were taken on a " private visit" to Kashmir, which invited the Opposition's ire as it came shortly after Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were not allowed to exit the Srinagar airport.

However, the limited voices raised by local parties came to the fore when the Gupkar Declaration, which was signed on 4 August, 2019, at ex-chief minister Farooq Abdullah's residence by all regional political parties, including the Congress, to jointly fight any attempts to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, seemed to have been forgotten.

National Conference chief Farooq and his son Omar, who, like Mehbooba were detained since last year and released in February, caused an uproar by initially remaining silent on the abrogation of Article 370. That silence of the Abdullahs, who lead the oldest party of the region and are heads of a family that held power for almost seven decades, even caused their own fervent followers to fume.

After facing flak, Omar penned a column in Indian Express vowing not to contest elections until full statehood is restored.

Hafeez-ud-Din, a longtime National Conference activist and staunch supporter of Omar Abdullah, speaking of party leadership told Firstpost, "In exchange for their release, our leaders have reiterated their commitment to strengthen the Hindutva mission in Kashmir. It is not the fault of those who repeatedly sell their faith, conscience and honour, but those of us that have become committed sinners by following them and their plans."