COVID-19 pandemic showing declining trend, says Centre; Unlock 5 guidelines extended till 30 Nov

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The health ministry said that India reported 10 lakh recoveries in a span of 13 days, taking the country's recovery rate to 90.62 percent. India's coronavirus count rose to 79,46,429 as it reported 36,470 new cases in a day.

The country's toll rose by 488 to 1,19,502. India's active cases stood at 6,25,857, while the number of recoveries reached 72,01,070.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ramdas Athawale tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The Centre on Tuesday also announced that the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till 30 November in areas outside the containment zones.

Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on 30 September were to be in force till 31 October.

Pandemic showing a declining trend, says Centre

The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for two to three states, the government said on Tuesday, noting that it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-Ã -vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen.

The situation related to the pandemic in the world is particularly concerning and it has been seen that countries of much greater economic capability and per capita income, and having a good health system can succumb to a huge second peak, chairperson of the National Task Force on COVID-19, VK Paul, told a press conference.

"This must be a lesson for all of us," Paul, who is also the NITI Aayog member for health, said.

"We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction. We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline of the (COVID-19) pandemic, except in two or three states. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of the northern hemisphere there is a severe increase in the intensity of pandemic," he said.

The pandemic, largely in the northern hemisphere, has struck again in several countries. The third peak has come in the US, Paul said, adding that "becoming a bit lax.. slowing down surveillance, containment strategies also must be playing a role".

Kerala, Bengal, Delhi proceeding towards 3rd peak

As per Centre, three states: Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi, are proceeding towards a third peak. "This is a matter of concern and there can be no complacency in following COVID-19 "appropriate behaviour" in the coming times as more challenges will emerge, Paul said.

More festivals are coming and "where ever we have faltered in the last few days, it will show in 10 to 12 days", he said.

Secretary in the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, said that it has been observed that states and union territories like Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi have reported a rise in cases during the festival season.

"It is mandatory for all of us to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the festival season," he said.

Bhushan also said that 49.4 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours were reported from five states and union territories, which are Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

Fifty-eight percent new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, he said.

Unlock 5 guidelines to remain in force till 30 Nov

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order today to extend this period till 30 November, an MHA spokesperson said told PTI.

The guidelines said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, would remain shut while state and UT governments were given the flexibility to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner.

The decision is be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, according to the guidelines.

Story continues