COVID-19: Over 30 pc people in Delhi received their first jabs, says MLA Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi (file pic/ANI).

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday said Delhi currently has a stock of 61,000 COVID vaccine doses for people belonging to the 18-44 age group and informed that more than 30 per cent people have received their first jabs in Delhi.

"I am glad that more than 60 lakh people in the national capital have been administered the vaccine doses. More than 30 per cent people have received their first jabs in Delhi," Atishi said.

"The pace of vaccination picks up as soon as the vaccination drive for the youth begins. We have less than a day's stock of Covishield for this age group. So, I urge the Centre to keep up the supply of vaccines for 18+ age group," she added.

As the question of vaccine stock for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and 45+ age group goes, Delhi has a stock of Covaxin for 11 days and that of Covishield for 24 days.

At present, 635 sites of 490 centres are administering vaccines for 45+, while 248 sites of 96 centres are engaged in vaccination for 18+ age group.

Fresh COVID-19 infections in Delhi continue to remain under 300 for the third straight day as the city added 255 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent.

However, Delhi's witnessed a slight increase in daily COVID cases as only 213 fresh infection cases were registered on Saturday. (ANI)