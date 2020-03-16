COVID-19 outbreak: SGPC provides sanitizers at Golden Temple for devotees

Amid growing cases of novel coronavirus in India and around the world, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) provided sanitizers at all the entry gates of the Golden Temple for all the devotees. The steps have been taken to stop the virus from spreading. According to Union Health Ministry, a total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered so far. Two coronavirus patients, one from Karnataka and other Delhi has died in the country.