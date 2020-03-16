COVID-19 outbreak: DSGMC issues advisory to prevent virus from spreading

Amid growing cases of coronavirus, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has issued advisory to prevent the virus from spreading. Speaking on it, DSGMC president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Every Sewadar has to wash hands for at least 20-30 seconds before entering the premises, every portion of Gurudwara is cleaned properly specially the railings. People who are preparing Langar (community meal) are advised on how to keep themselves clean before entering the premises. No foreigner is allowed who had not been in India from last 15 days. No food is allowed to be served outside the Gurudwara premises."