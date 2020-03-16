COVID-19 outbreak: Central Railway wraps Mumbai local train with awareness messages

Central Railway has wrapped a 12-coach Mumbai local train with messages regarding the novel coronavirus disease. The step has been taken in order to raise awareness among the commuters. DRM of Central Railway's Mumbai Division, Shalabh Goel said, "We are also displaying the messages inside the coaches for coronavirus. The timely announcements will go on as precautionary measures. We are putting posters of 'Namaste' campaign to encourage Namaste instead of hand shake while meeting people." In India, a total number of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered so far, including 113 Indians and 24 foreigners.