COVID-19: NSUI launches helpline to assist people in registering for vaccination

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday launched a helpline to assist people in getting themselves registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

Speaking to ANI national president of NSUI Neeraj Kundan said, "Vaccination is the key to win the battle against coronavirus as our leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is continuously saying that we should be ahead of the virus instead of chasing the virus and rural India does not have access to the Internet so it totally relies on information on phone and door-to-door communication."

"So we have set up a National Control Room and a state Control Room which is attached with the helpline number. It has the option of every regional language so that even a layman from any state can Communicate easily and get their issues and queries resolved," he added.

According to Kundan, NSUI has launched the helpline number, 7669886366 under the able guidance of Rahul Gandhi for assisting people in booking their vaccination slots and providing them the information of the documents required and the procedure with the protocols. They also help people who are lacking the basic facilities like smartphones and internet connectivity.

"NSUI will help them in the registration process as well the volunteers will also assist old age people living alone for their pick and drop service to there respective vaccination centers. People will be informed about the documents required for registration for vaccination. They will be guided on how to register, or how to book a vaccination schedule," said Kundan.

"Members of NSUI will register and book the slots for the people through WhatsApp. People who lack internet or smartphone facility can call on this helpline number and NSUI volunteers will help them in completing the registration process personally," he added.

Further, Kundan added that older people living alone will be helped by NSUI volunteers in reaching their vaccination centres. (ANI)