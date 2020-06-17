COVID-19: 'Not dependent on imports for PPE kits, N95 masks', says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 17 (ANI): While interacting with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about fight with COVID-19 outbreak in India. He said, "At present, ventilator and ICU care are needed for very few patients across the country." "We have been able to fight COVID-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures taken by us," PM Modi added. "Just three months back, there was shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and diagnostic kits across the world. In India too, we had a very limited stock because we were completely dependent on imports. But today, more than 1 crore PPE kits and equal number of N95 masks have reached the states," PM further stated.